







CLYDE FRANKLIN CHAFIN JR., "CLYDIE," 45, of Huntington, W.Va., passed to the loving arms of Jesus at his father's home in Huntington on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Clydie was born on August 5, 1973, in Williamson, W.Va., a son of Clyde Chafin Sr. and Janie Jeffery. He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Everett and Della Chafin, and maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Carmen Meade. Clydie is survived by father, Clyde Chafin Sr. of Huntington; his mother and stepfather, Janie and Doug Jeffery of Van Lear, Ky. He is also survived by his children, Clyde Chafin III of Huntington, Jamison Chafin of Wayne, W.Va., and Auston Brewer of Huntington; two grandsons, Christain Chafin and AJ Brewer, both of Huntington; sisters, Denise (Larry) May of Wayne, W.Va., Melanie (Rick) Curry of Chapmanville, W.Va., Janie Michelle Chafin of Huntington, Gwen (Jay) Stepp of Estill, Ky., and Trista (Cory) Warren of New Knoxville, Ohio; a special childhood friend, Ossie Lucas; special friend, Shirley "Sissy" Jude; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends may call on Sunday, May 26, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Funeral services will follow at the mortuary at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Rife officiating. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 25, 2019