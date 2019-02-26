







CLYDE FRANKLIN FLOYD, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born on September 24, 1932, in Lawrence County, Ohio, to the late Clyde Charles Floyd and DeVotta Ransbottom Floyd. He is preceded in death by his wife Pasty Floyd in 2017; brother Carroll Floyd; and sisters Juanita Childers and Elizabeth South. Clyde worked for BASF for more than 40 years and was a preacher who spoke at many churches around the Tri-State area. He had a big heart and was compassionate to those in need while being unafraid to speak his mind. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, two sons, John Robert Floyd (Stacey) of Barboursville and Timothy Franklin Floyd (Laurie) of Ironton, Ohio. Also surviving are his brothers, Elmer and Arnold Floyd; sister Joan Davis (Freddie); niece Robin South; great-niece Nicky Childers who was also his caregiver for the last year of his life; seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. A public visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, with Pastor Randall L. Robertson officiating. Burial will take place in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio.