|
|
CLYDE RAYMOND CRAWFORD passed into eternal glory on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at age 93. He was born July 3, 1926, the eldest son of Charles and Carrie Berry Crawford. He was a long time resident of Greenbottom, W.Va., before moving to the Barboursville area in 1980. For by grace Clyde was saved through faith in Christ and became a new creation forty years ago. His life was indeed changed. He was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, where he proudly served as usher before becoming disabled. Clyde was beyond proud to have served our country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was preceded in death by his wife of forty-three years, Alta Clary Crawford; siblings Jimmy Crawford, Joe Crawford, Margaret Stutler, Teddy Crawford and Kenny Berry. Survivors include step-children Peggy Crawford and Paul Danny (Janice) Clary; four grandchildren, MeLisa (John) Davenport, Michael (Laura) Clary, Brian Crawford and Mark Crawford; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Peggie (Gary) Wilisch; and a special friend, Sandi Collins. With grateful hearts, the family acknowledges the 3rd floor staff of Heritage Center for their care and compassion during Clyde's long residency. A family graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum officiated by Pastor James Jobe. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020