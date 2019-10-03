The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CODY LUSK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CODY MORGAN LUSK


1992 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CODY MORGAN LUSK Obituary




CODY MORGAN LUSK, 27, of Milton, W.Va., passed away September 30, 2019, at home. He was born January 17, 1992, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Neil and Sheila Harper Lusk of Milton, W.Va. He is also survived by one brother, Sean Lusk. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister David Gladwell. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CODY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now