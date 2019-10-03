|
|
CODY MORGAN LUSK, 27, of Milton, W.Va., passed away September 30, 2019, at home. He was born January 17, 1992, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Neil and Sheila Harper Lusk of Milton, W.Va. He is also survived by one brother, Sean Lusk. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister David Gladwell. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019