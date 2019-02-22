







COLEEN HALE "COOKIE" CARRICO, 81, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at King's Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Ky. She was born November 18, 1937, in Catlettsburg, Ky., daughter of the late John and Lula Rice Hale. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Edward Carrico; her siblings, Homer Hale, Jean Collins, Carl Hale, Dreama Hale, Juanita Hale and Helena Black, and twin sister, Kathleen Hale. She attended First Church of the Nazarene, South Point, Ohio. Survivors include her son, Deron B. (Kimberly) Carrico of Proctorville, Ohio, and two grandchildren, Elizabeth and Emily Carrico. We would like to give a special thanks to family, neighbors and special caregiver, Joyce Sanders. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Rodney Hale officiating. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary