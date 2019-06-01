







COLT THOMAS ADAMS, 16, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born November 6, 2002, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Rhonda June Adams of Lavalette, W.Va., and George Thomas Adams Jr. (Maeghan) of Grayson, Ky. An honor student, Colt was a sophomore at Wayne High School where he maintained a 4.0 GPA. He played varsity football and basketball, recently being ranked the #1 A/AA Tight End/Full Back combo by one West Virginia football ranking service. Off the field, Colt was a member of the Bio Med Club. However, Colt's happiest moments were out on the football field doing what he loved so much. At 6'5" and 210 lbs., this gentle giant became a dominating force. For the 2018 season, he was selected first-team All-Cardinal Conference for the tight end position. Over the years, his life has been touched by so many special coaches. Each one played a part in helping mold him into the amazing young man he grew up to be. He loved his family, friends (especially the "Cabin Boys") and his football brothers more than anything. He will forever live in their hearts. He attended the Wayne United Methodist Church and was an active member of their youth program. His favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13; I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. Additional survivors include three sisters, Shelby Adams of Huntington, W.Va., Peyton Napier of Lavalette, W.Va., and Maelynn Adams of Grayson, Ky.; his grandparents, Ronald and Linda Adams of Webbville, Ky., George and Eloise Adams of Grayson, Ky.; his great-grandmother, Lorraine Sparks; aunts and uncles, Rod Adams (Lisa), Casey Adams, Vic Adams (Donna Kay), Russ Adams (Dina), Shelia Porter (David); cousins, Chandler Adams, Caden Adams, Cason Adams, Zach Porter (Sydnie) and their daughter Gwyn, Ashton Porter, Bret Adams, Caleb Adams, Elijah Adams, Micah Adams and Tyruss Adams. Colt spent many days and nights with his second family, Richie, Tonya, Jake, Dallas and Miley Merritt. They held such a special place in his heart. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Wayne High School Gymnasium by Rev. David Boggs. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. Visitation will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Wayne High School. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.