Services
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304-453-1751
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
CONNIE GAIL BRYANT

CONNIE GAIL BRYANT, 75, of Kenova, W.Va., was called home to be with the Lord Friday, November 8, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, with Pastor Willie May and Pastor Timothy Crabtree officiating. She was born September 16, 1944, to the late Bennie and Gladys Hellmendollar Meadows. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Bryant; daughter, Wendy Michelle Willis; son, James Bryant Jr.; and two grandsons, Jeffrey Sexton and Thomas Ekers. Survivors include her three children, Sharon Gilkerson, Dianna Clay and Angelia Williamson; son-in-law, Tracy Gilkerson; 18 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019
