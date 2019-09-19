The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
CONNIE SUE DEAN


1949 - 2019
CONNIE SUE DEAN Obituary




CONNIE SUE DEAN, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away at home, following a short illness, on September 16, 2019. She was born on October 18, 1949, in Kenova, W.Va., to the late Russell Leroy Good and Mildred Doris Ray of Prichard. She was also preceded in death by her husband Ronnie Dean, one sister, Mary Taylor, and two brothers, Terry Good and Russell Good. She leaves behind three children, Michelle Dean of Prichard, W.Va., and James Dean and Stacy Good of Huntington, W.Va., and two grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 3:30 p.m. and graveside services will begin at 4 p.m., on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Newman-Hatten Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. She will be laid to rest with her husband, parents, and two siblings at Newman-Hatten Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo Kenova Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
