|
|
CONSTANCE ELLEN DAVIS ROWE, born Aug. 16, 1941, died Oct. 14, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. She was the daughter of the late William F. and Dolly Wilson Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Ben Rowe; one son, Matthew Rowe; two sisters, Tudelle Young and Malinda Davis; brothers, Hugh and Jeff Davis. Surviving include sons, James B. Rowe III and Michael B. Rowe and wife Caron; grandchildren, Kaycee Rowe, Brittany Rowe, Clayton Rowe and Chase Rowe, all of Gainesville, Fla.; brothers, Robert M. and Joyce Davis of Georgetown, Ky., Jack and Violet Mae Davis of Huntington and David W. and Sharon Young of Luling, La.; nieces, Lydia Jane and Jack Pruitt of Huntington, Lisa and Roy Collins of Versailles, Ky.; special friends, Paul and Annette Rose of Lexington, Ky., and Mary Jo and Richard Thompson of Huntington. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Milan Funeral Home, Gainesville, Fla. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019