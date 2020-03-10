|
|
|
CONSTANCE LEE CRUM, 77, of Catlettsburg, Ky., wife of William Crum, died March 8 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be a celebration of life 7 p.m. March 11 at Second Freewill Baptist Church, Ashland. Visitation will be two hours before the service Wednesday at the church. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. March 12 at Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Steen Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020