|
|
CONSTANCE "CONNIE" SHANNON GILBERT, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Huntington, W.Va., with Rev. Fr. Paul Yuenger officiating. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. at the church. Born September 30, 1944, in Carthage, N.Y., daughter of the late John and Ora Irene Caldwell Shannon, she is preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Shannon Gilbert, a sister, Maxine Shannon Casler, two brothers, John "Jack" and Neil Shannon, and a niece, Linda Shannon Betar. She graduated from SUNY-Oswego in Elementary Education and completed a Ph.D. in Education Administration from University of South Florida. She is survived by her loving family, former husband, Richard Gilbert; her daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Paul Loftus of Huntington; grandchildren, Clare, Colin and Neil Loftus, Jack and Chloe Gilbert; a niece, Jan Casler Farmerie; and two nephews, Michael Shannon and Marc Casler. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020