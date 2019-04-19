Home

CORA A. BRUNTY, 62, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away on April 16, 2019, at the Huntington Hospice House. She was born May 12, 1956. She was a cook for the LCBOE, and a member of the Camp Branch United Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Brunty; her father, Delmer Jeffrey; daughter, Tina Short; and grandson, Joseph Ryan Short. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Dawn Dillon; mother, Herma Parsons Jeffrey; brothers, Doug (Naomi) Jeffrey, Wayne (Rose) Jeffrey, Roger Jeffrey, Ronald (Vicky) Jeffrey, and Rusty (Sandra) Jeffrey; sisters, Sheila Harris, and Kim (Junior) Adkins; grandchildren, Makayla Dillon, Jesse Dillon, Katie Short, Keri Short, Gracie Short, and Ryan Short; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday April 21, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Bobby Burns and Steve Nida officiating. Burial will follow at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Sunday. Family and friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019
