|
|
CORALEE COLLINS, 89, of Huntington, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday at the Westmoreland Baptist Church by Dr. C.J. Adkins. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. She was born August 31, 1930, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Albert Cecil and Nellie May Napier Dial. She was a member of Westmoreland Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. Coralee loved to sing, play the piano, was an avid bowler and loved art, especially drawing. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a past member of Family Campers and RV Association. Survivors include her husband Charles Collins; daughter Jan (Jeff) Abbett; grandchildren Chad Fink and Mindy Fink; great-grandchildren Keaton Reed Dotson and Millie Shea Gilkerson and her two beloved dogs, Joanie and Chachi. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Westmoreland Baptist Church or Hospice of Huntington. There will be no visitation. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019