|
CORDELL KIRK EDWARDS, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles, in February 2004. Cordell was born September 17, 1931, in Delbarton, W.Va., to the late Joseph and Ada Horn Kirk. She retired from the Barboursville Veterans Home in 1986 as a food service supervisor. Cordell is survived by her children, Janet Hanichen of Barboursville, W.Va., Jeffery (Kathy) Edwards of Barboursville and Cam (April) of Huntington. She is survived by grandchildren, Joshua Edwards (Tracy) of Coal Grove, Ohio, Marianna Coburen (Andy) of Kentucky, Jennifer Vance (Josh) of Huntington, Jill Hanichen (Adam) of Wayne, W.Va., and her special granddaughter, Ashley Edwards Murphy (David), who lived with her grandmother to care for her for the last 6 years; great-grandchildren, Timothy Vance of New Vienna, Ohio, Tanner Sparling (Sarah) of Middletown, Ohio, Abby Parker of Del Ray, Florida, Bryce Parker of Barboursville, Jackson Murphy of Barboursville, Jayce Edwards of Coal Grove, Ohio, Kaileigh and Laney Murphy of Barboursville, William and Thomas French of Kentucky, and Ben Coburen of Kentucky; and great-great-granddaughter, Camilla Sparling of Middletown, Ohio. Cordell was preceded in death by her brothers, Ira, Harlin, Garland, Ted, Irvin, Rush (Bob) and Millard Kirk, as well as her sisters, Ethel Evans and Anna Rose Taylor. She is survived by one brother, James Kirk of Indiana. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . The family will receive visitors at Wallace Funeral Home of Barboursville from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Funeral service to follow immediately in the Wallace Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.