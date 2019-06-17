The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
CORDOVA "PETE" BRUNTY, (PaPaw Pete), 71, of Huntington, passed away June 14, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Lee Dean. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born May 2, 1948 in Cabell County, a son of the late Jennings and Sadie Osburn Brunty. He was a member of the Huntington Laborers Local #543, Laborers International Union of North America, and a U.S. Merchant Marine. Pete's laughter and smile touched many lives. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lynn Brunty, and one sister, Dorothy Brunty. Surviving are his four daughters, Lisa Lynn and Ronnie Adkins, Mia Wilson Knopf, Tara Love and Levi Crouse and Tiffani Bogar; sister and brother-in-law, Anita and Richard Urban; brothers and sister-in-law, Bradley Brunty and Michael and Katherine Brunty; eight grandchildren, Chaise Adkins, Kayla Lingenfelter, Shana Love, Brandee Love, T.J. Knopf, Justin Bogar, Casey Knopf and Trace Adkins; seven great-grandchildren; two nieces and one nephew; and special friends. Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 17, 2019
