CORLISS K. BRUNTY DAVIDSON, 74, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Aug. 1, 2019. She was the widow of Joe Bill. She is survived by daughter, Joanna; sons, Billy (LeAnn) of Rinyville, Ky., Vincent Craig of Branchland; brothers, Terry Brunty of Mantua, Ohio, Steve Stephens (Linda) of Branchland; sisters, Karon (Tony) Ginn of West Hamlin, Carol Rorak of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Blake, Mason, Sydney, Damon and special grandson, Harley; great-grandchildren, Grechen, Lily Pearl, Archer and Delilah. Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at McGhee Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. Burial will follow in Davidson Cemetery, McClarity Fork, Branchland. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019