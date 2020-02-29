|
CORY ALLEN WEST, 29, of Lavalette, W.Va., formerly of Kenova, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at his residence. A Life Celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va., conducted by Pastor Jim Richards. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jackie Sheffield, uncle, Chris Sheffield, and grandmother, Betty Yeager. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Tracey and Danielle West; three brothers and sisters, Hayden, Brennen, Holden, Samantha, Ella and Emma; one aunt, Teresa Blankenship; grandparents, Jerry and Sandy Sheffield and Jim and Joan West; cousins, Jacob, Tyler, Matthew Blankenship and the Turske and Sheffield family. Cory was an apprentice carpenter from Local 439. Before carpentry, Cory worked at several different restaurants. Cory graduated from Spring Valley High School in 2009. He was Drill Commander for the JROTC and graduated with honors. Cory loved to play guitar and enjoyed listening to music. He was an excellent cook and had a great work ethic. Cory loved his Maw Maw, Paw Paw, Gran and Pop greatly. He had a special bond with his brother Hayden and truly loved all of his siblings. Cory was loved deeply by his Dad and will be forever in our hearts. Cory touched many lives, especially people fighting the same battles that he desperately fought. Cory was a kind, gentle soul whom we will miss greatly and will love forever. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prestera Foundation, PO Box 2672, Huntington, WV 25726, or by phone at 304-525-7851, ext. 1505. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is assisting the family Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020