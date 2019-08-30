The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
CRYSTAL BAUMGARDNER DUNKLE


1961 - 2019
CRYSTAL BAUMGARDNER DUNKLE Obituary




CRYSTAL BAUMGARDNER DUNKLE, 58, of Lucasville, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., departed this world on the wings of angels to meet with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va. She was born January 3, 1961, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Richard and Patricia Jenkins Baumgardner. She is survived by her three sons, Michael Mallory of South Point, Ohio, Jacob Dunkle (Stephanie) and Caleb Dunkle, both of Huntington; sisters, Cindy Baumgardner Robinson and Karen Baumgardner Brooks, both of Huntington; and one grandchild, McKayleigh Mallory. She was a graduate of and majorette at Huntington East High School, a member of the musical choir Renaissance led by Janice Chandler, and worked in medical administration at Scott Orthopedic Center. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019
