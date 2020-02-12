|
CURTIS F. COMBS, 93, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born June 14, 1926, in Lawrence County, Ohio, son of the late Oscar Combs and Jennie Cheron Plantz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Regina Hastings Combs; one daughter, Janet Lee McKee; one son, Curtis Michael Combs; and one grandson, Curtis Anthony Combs. Curtis was a retired steel worker from Connors Steel and a US Navy veteran of WWII. He is survived by one son, Patrick (Bonnie) Combs of Proctorville, Ohio; one sister, Deann Hunt of South Point, Ohio; one daughter-in-law, Denise Combs of Chesapeake, Ohio; one son-in-law, Ronnie McKee of Florida; six grandchildren, Edward (Nikki) Lafon of Columbus, Ohio, Shane (Mandy) Combs of Coal Grove, Ohio, Gina McKee of Florida, Patrick (Mindy) Combs of Lynchburg, Va., Brian (JoAnn) Combs of Proctorville, Ohio, and April Norman of Chesapeake, Ohio; and 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Anthony Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackadnwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020