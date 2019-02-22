The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
CURTIS LEE PELFREY, 80, of Huntington, widower of Mary Pelfrey, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born April 9, 1938, in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Paul and Geanie Christian Pelfrey. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Brenda Aguirre; a son, Howard Hatfield; a granddaughter, Amanda Pelfrey; a grandson, Mark Hatfield; two brothers and a sister. He was a former truck driver for the Black Diamond Produce Company. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Clifford and Carolyn Pelfrey of Huntington; three daughters, Deborah Hardesty of Akron, Ohio, Sheila Rooks of South Point, Ohio, and Sherry Hardesty and husband Tommy Hardesty of Huntington; a stepson, Frankie Hatfield of Huntington; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Pelfrey of Chesapeake, Ohio; and two sisters, Judy Jackson and Sue Stapleton, both of Teays Valley, W.Va. Private inurnment will occur in Maple Hill Cemetery on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Friends may visit with family 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
