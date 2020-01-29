Home

CURTIS RANDAL "RANDY" JENKINS

CURTIS RANDAL "RANDY" JENKINS, 65, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum by Pastor Fred Ramey. He was born September 10, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Shirlene Goodall Jenkins of Barboursville and the late Curtis Jenkins. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a retired employee of St. Mary's Medical Center. He is also survived by two sisters, Wanda Webb (Kennith) and Barbara Porter (Wayne Stilwell), both of Barboursville, and two brothers, David Jenkins (Elaine) of Huntington and Steve Jenkins of Barboursville. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
