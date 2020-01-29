The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for CURTIS JENKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CURTIS RANDAL "RANDY" JENKINS


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CURTIS RANDAL "RANDY" JENKINS Obituary

CURTIS RANDAL "RANDY" JENKINS, 65, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum by Pastor Fred Ramey. He was born September 10, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Shirlene Goodall Jenkins of Barboursville and the late Curtis Jenkins. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and a retired employee of St. Mary's Medical Center. He is also survived by two sisters, Wanda Webb (Kennith) and Barbara Porter (Wayne Stilwell), both of Barboursville, and two brothers, David Jenkins (Elaine) of Huntington and Steve Jenkins of Barboursville. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CURTIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now