CURTIS STEVEN "STEVE" TASSEN, 71, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Celebration of life service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church by Dr. David Lemming. He was born March 16, 1948, in Huntington, a son of the late Curtis Tassen Jr. and Mary Beach Tassen. Steve was a 1966 graduate of Barboursville High School and a graduate of Marshall University with a Bachelor's in physics and an MBA. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Steve is survived by his devoted wife and best friend, Pam Chapman Tassen; daughter, Beverly; son, Ernie; brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Karen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lance and Alice Chapman; grandson, Corey; special aunt and friend, Wanda Willoughby; special cousin, Michelle Nolte Massie; two special golf buddies, Dick Stewart and Danny Wolfe; two travel friends, John Elwell and Lew Shoemaker; special cousin, Troy Tassen; and several family, friends and his sweet kitty, "Pepper." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local animal shelter of your choice. Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019