CUSTER C. PICKLESIMER, 94, of Paintsville, Kentucky, husband of Alice L. Picklesimer, died Thursday. He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery, Staffordsville, Kentucky. Visitation for family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for the public at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019
