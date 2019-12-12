The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
CYNTHIA GILKERSON


1940 - 2019
CYNTHIA GILKERSON, 78, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Jones Cemetery, East Lynn. She was born December 17, 1940, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Standard and Nora Baker Adkins. Cynthia was a member of Salem United Baptist Church, where she served as treasurer of the Ladies Aide, church reporter, assistant secretary and also taught Sunday school for 24 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Gilkerson, sisters, Mary Bartram, Emerine Kearns, and brothers, Standard Lee, John, Samuel and Calvin Adkins. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
