







CYNTHIA JANE (LABER) BROWN, 63, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away after extended illness March 5, 2019, at Community Hospice in Ashland, Ky. She was born in Ironton, Ohio, October 19, 1955, to loving parents James F. and Mary K. (Heighton) Laber. She was the beloved wife of Charles David Brown of Ironton, Ohio, whom she married on August 27, 1977. Cindy graduated from Saint Joseph Central Catholic High School in 1973 and then Saint Mary's School of Nursing. She later earned her BSN from Ohio University. She was proud to be a nurse for over 30 years. During her career, she worked at the Lawrence County Health Department and Pediatrics Incorporated. She was a school nurse at Ironton City Schools and Ironton Catholic Schools and Assistant Director of Clinical Services at the Lawrence County Community Action Organization. Cindy loved helping the children in our community, particularly those with special needs. She was fiercely committed to establishment of the accessible playground at the Open Door School in Ironton, Ohio. She is a member and past president of the Child Welfare Club. Cindy's life centered around a loving commitment to her family, particularly her grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as "Grammy." Her kindness, empathy and determination live through them. Her children will never forget her unwavering support and inspirational spirit. She truly loved helping others. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Myrta (Steele) Laber and Pete and Ruth (Runyon) Heighton. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her parents, James and Mary (Heighton) Laber of Ironton, Ohio; her brothers, Frank (MaryAnne) Laber of Ironton, Ohio, and Jim (Lupita) Laber of Fort Thomas, Ky.; her children, Erin Sergeant (Christopher) of Davidson, N.C., Andrew Brown (Mandy Carte) of Ironton, Ohio, and Alex Brown of Ashland, Ky.; grandchildren, Oscar Sergeant, Henry Sergeant, George Sergeant, Corbin Carte, Felix Brown and Caroline Brown; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Phillips Funeral Home in Ironton, Ohio, Friday, March 8, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. Cindy's family extends their most sincere gratitude and admiration to the staff of Community Hospice in Ashland, Ky., for their genuine, compassionate support through this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Open Door School, 604 Carlton Drive, Coal Grove, OH 45638, or to the Lawrence Co. CAO, 305 N. 5th Street, Ironton, OH 45638.