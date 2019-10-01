|
|
|
CYNTHIA JILL JOHNSON, 54,of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 28 in Monarch Meadows Nursing. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 1, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. All donations to help with funeral costs and costs accrued during caring for her in her decline can be made to the Jill Johnson memorial fund at Fifth Third Bank or https://www.gofundme.com/f/tcd8m-for-jill?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019