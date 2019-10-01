Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Resources
More Obituaries for CYNTHIA JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CYNTHIA JILL JOHNSON

Send Flowers
CYNTHIA JILL JOHNSON Obituary




CYNTHIA JILL JOHNSON, 54,of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 28 in Monarch Meadows Nursing. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 1, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. All donations to help with funeral costs and costs accrued during caring for her in her decline can be made to the Jill Johnson memorial fund at Fifth Third Bank or https://www.gofundme.com/f/tcd8m-for-jill?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CYNTHIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries