Services
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
Burial
Following Services
White Cottage Cemetery
South Point,, WV
CYNTHIA LYNNE MORRISON


1965 - 2019
CYNTHIA LYNNE MORRISON Obituary




CYNTHIA LYNNE MORRISON, 53, of South Point, Ohio, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born November 20, 1965, in Huntington, to Larry and Linda (Adkins) Tawney of South Point, Ohio, who survive. She graduated from South Point High School in 1984. She was a much-loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and granny to her grandson, Taven. She loved her family, friends and pets and was a very hard worker. She was loved by all who knew her and will be truly missed. She was preceded in death by her niece, Jennifer Stiles; and her aunt, Rebecca Sharpe. She is survived by her husband, Jeffery Morrison; her son, William "Max" Tawney; her daughter, Hunter Lynne Tawney; a grandson, Taven; sister, Natalie (Robert) Stiles; brother, Brett (Noreen) Tawney; father- and mother-in-law, John and Rosemary Morrison; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Services will be noon Monday, September 23, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Larry Casteel officiating. Burial will follow at White Cottage Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019
