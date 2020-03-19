|
D. JEAN SULLIVAN, 83, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020, at Birchaven Village. She was born October 25, 1936, in Rittman, Ohio, to the late Doliver and Lena (Brumfield) Wilson. On March 12, 1955, Jean married Curtis O. Sullivan and they later divorced. Jean was a Buffalo High School graduate, went on to be a Dental Assistant and retired after 18 years of service from Meijer. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Marcum No. 61, in Ceredo, West Virginia, and a Past Grand Ruth in 1997-1998. Jean also was a member of Findlay No. 23, a Past Grand Representative of Florida in Ohio, and attended Findlay First Church of the Nazarene. One of Jean's greatest joys was she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. Jean is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Boster of Findlay; grandchildren, Kyle (Khrista) Boster of Akron, Ind., Seth (Emily) Boster of Redford, Mich., Brandon Wortman of Traverse City, Mich.; great-grandson, Kollin Boster of Akron, Ind.; son-in-law, F. Brad Wortman of Traverse City, Mich.; brothers, James (Fern) Wilson of Huntington, W.Va., Bobby (Mary) Wilson of Leesburg, Ga.; sisters, Juda (Howard) Dean of Parkersburg, W.Va., and Betty Wilson of Davenport, Iowa. Jean was preceded in death by son, Curtis Odell Sullivan; daughter, Col. Sandra Gail Wortman; brothers, Howard "Tom," Jesse Franklin and Eddie "Joe" Wilson. Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home, 1822 Chestnut St., Kenova, W.Va. There will be an Eastern Star service held at 11:45 a.m. Funeral services will begin at noon at conclusion of visitation on Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Jean's name may be made to the Northern Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.huffordfh.com.