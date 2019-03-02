







D. JOAN GOODALL, 87, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Woodlands Retirement Community. Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. David Lemming officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after noon on Sunday. She was born February 27, 1932, in Hurricane, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her father in 1982, Frank Smith; her mother in 2003, Margaret Harbour Smith Morris; by her husband in 1994, Vernon G. "Pete" Goodall; her stepfather, John Morris; and her sister in 2014, Murle Shepard. Joan and her husband, Pete, owned and operated Goodall Printing and also owned numerous rental properties in Huntington. She attended Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Joan was loved beyond measure by everyone who knew her. Her sweet smile and kind and gentle spirit will always be a treasured memory of her. She is survived by her loving family; her children, Marsha (Art) Lewis of Huntington, Greig Goodall of Huntington and Angela (Roy) Adams of Proctorville, Ohio; her grandchildren whom she adored, Mandy (John) Lucas, Megan Worsham, Missy (Mike) Bryant, Drew (Sarah) Navy, Brandon (Angela) Huff, all of Huntington, Holly (Akeem Point) Huff of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Tim (Nicholas Fite) Huff, Jocelyn (Greg) Ennis of Nashville, Tenn., Patrick (Megan) Goodall of Charleston, W.Va., Brad Goodall of Huntington and Cameron Goodall of Lynchburg, Va.; her great-grandchildren who she was so proud of, Mia Point, Della Huff, Eleanor Ennis, Austin Lucas, Hadlee and Harper Lucas and Henry Tice; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Woodlands for their friendship, care and compassion of their mother over the years. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.