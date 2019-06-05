|
|
DAISY IRENE THOMPSON, 76, of Milton, W.Va., passed away June 2, 2019, at home. She was born July 9, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Charles Everett Lawhon Jr. and Lillian Irene McComas Lawhon. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Steve and Charles Lawhon; sister-in-law, Sue Lawhon; and brothers-in-law, Don Adkins and Terry Patton. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Linvill Harold Thompson; her children, Joseph (Jackie) Thompson, Daniel (JoAnne) Thompson and Keturah (Nick) Amandus; siblings, Geneva Adkins, Kenny Lawhon, May Patton and Delbert (Joyce) Lawhon; sisters-in-law, Betty Lawhon Kinch and Judy Lawhon; grandchildren, Shawndra (James) Barker, Rachelle and Keely Thompson, Leah (Troy) Rogers, Nash Thompson, Apphia and Zeke Amandus; and two great-grandchildren, Hazel and Greer Barker. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Minister Robert Huron. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 5, 2019