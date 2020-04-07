|
DAKOTA LAYNE WATSON, 22, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Dakota was born July 17, 1997, a son of Sabrina (David Bennett) Watson and Phillip (Kristy) Watson. Dakota was a 2016 graduate of Symmes Valley High School and a student at ACTC where he studied welding. He loved his family, friends and going to the gym. Along with his parents he is survived by one sister, Laiken (Ricky Dickerson) Watson of Chesapeake, Ohio; one step-sister, Mercedes Randolph; one nephew, Cashton Geer; and many aunts, uncles and friends. Due to the current national health advisories, a private graveside service in South Portsmouth, Kentucky will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020