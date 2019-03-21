The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
DALE ALBERT ANDERSON, 56, of Barboursville, passed away March 14, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Kerry Bart. He was born February 3, 1963, in Cincinnati, Ohio, a son of Albert and Joan Anderson of Barboursville. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Alexandra Elizabeth Anderson of Huntington; one son, Brandon Michael Anderson of Barboursville; one sister, Sally Anderson of Kenova; aunts, Josette Hunt of Phoenix, Ariz., and Ruth Keen of Cleves, Ohio; uncles, Ken Anderson of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Loren Anderson of South Point, Ohio. He had a love for world travel that he shared with his family. He was employed with Pfizer Pharmaceutical. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Barboursville First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 293, Barboursville, WV 25504. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
