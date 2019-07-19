







DALE EUGENE WAUGH, 70, of Pedro, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia. Dale was born September 12, 1948, in Lawrence County, Ohio, a son to the late Floyd Thomas Waugh and Alice Belle Myers Waugh. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rita Bloomfield Waugh, whom he married June 23, 1972. Dale was a 1966 graduate of Symmes Valley High School and was a United States Army veteran, serving in Vietnam. He was a retired operator for Armco Steel in Ashland, Kentucky. Dale was a 30-plus-year firefighter and former Chief for Elizabeth Township Fire Department. Dale was the past Master of Lawrence Lodge #198 F&AM. Dale was a 32nd Degree Mason A.A.S.R. with the Valley of Cincinnati. He was also a member of Lawrence County York Rite and the Knight Masons of Ireland. He was a former member of Waterloo United Methodist Church. In addition to his wife, he was survived by sister, Lois (Terry) Miller of Patriot, Ohio; brother, James Waugh of Ironton, Ohio; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, with Pastors John Pemberton and Bill Goodall officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Chapel Cemetery, with military graveside rites provided by Symmes Valley Veterans. Visitation was Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, with Masonic Services provided by Lawrence Lodge #198 following. To offer the Waugh family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 19, 2019