DALE K. FINLEY, 79, of Huntington, passed away on April 12, 2020. He was born March 18, 1941, to the late Edgar and Doris Finley. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judith Carroll Finley; children, Richard (Gina) Finley, Pam Perdue and Sherri (Chris) Harper; and eight grandchildren, Will, Ryan and Trey Finley, Madison, Jordan and Aiden Perdue, and Drew and Erica Haper. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Edgar; and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Finley; as well as several other close family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis K. Finley; and son-in-law, Don Michael Perdue. Dale received his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Marshall University and retired from Special Metals. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from the West Virginia National Guard Airborne Division. Dale was also a member of Buffalo Valley Baptist Church. Private services will be conducted for the family. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Buffalo Valley Baptist Church or a . Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020