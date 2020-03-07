|
On Monday morning, Dale passed away March 2, 2020, at 7 a.m. at home. DALE RAYMOND TROTH, 65, of Altizer/Huntington, WV, is the Loving Husband of Cynthia Jo Troth, of 42 years. He was born Sept. 1954 in Huntington, WV, to Donald Raymond, 89, and Kathleen Parker Troth (now deceased at 44). Dale was a truck driver, mechanic and loader operator until retirement. He died unexpectedly from natural causes. Dale left behind his wife, Cynthia Jo, 60, with 4 stepchildren, Nita, Rebecca, Randy, Zac and Brandy of Indiana. His best friends (pets), Dooby Baxter (dog), Charlie (bird). His Father, Donald Raymond (now of Proctorville), and Mother, Kathleen Parker Troth (deceased), had three children, Dale, Debra and David. His younger brother, David, died 3 years ago that he was also very close to; David liked woodworking. David's daughter, Shadow, lives in Port Natchez, TX. He was also close to his sister, Debra, and bro-in-law, Roger Wilks, that owned Wilks Trucking in Proctorville; their daughter, his only niece, is an RN at CHH and St. Mary's. Her husband, Scott Slone, works for OH DOH. Dale's only great-nephew is a football player, Gavin Davis, for Fairland High School. Donald (Father) had a wonderful wife in Texas for almost 50 years; she had 7 children, Rodney, Cheryl, Joe, Brooksie (deceased), Chuck, Mariana, Ronnie, and they all were close; Donald, he's been retired almost 30 years from the Railroad in which Dale, Debra and David changed schools many times and meant they never met a stranger. Dale has 3 cousins left, Aresa, Donald Jr. and Kim Parker of Milton. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.