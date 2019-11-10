|
|
DALE SMOTHERMAN, 87, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born in Birch Tree, Mo., on March 19, 1932, to the late Thomas and Mary Smotherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Coy Smotherman; four sisters, Anna Brown, Olive Chaney, Juanita Gosnell, Marian Davis; and an infant sister. He was a retired accountant for CSX, a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan and an Army Korean Conflict Veteran. He and his wife were avid bowlers and members of Christ the King Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife, Wilhelmine Smotherman; daughter, Kay Jones of Marysville, Ohio, and son, Allen (Rhonda) Smotherman of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren, Mathew (Amanda) Hines, Seth Fawn, Jordan Jones, Nicholas Cooper, Makenna Smotherman, Lukas Smotherman; as well as several nieces and nephews. Service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday November 12, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Marysville, Ohio. Family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at the funeral home. A complimentary dinner will be served 3 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5700 U.S. 60, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019