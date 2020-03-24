Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home Inc
7350 Lynn Ave
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for DALLAS BELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DALLAS LEON BELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DALLAS LEON BELL Obituary

DALLAS LEON BELL, 78, of Hamlin, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord March 22, 2020. He was born March 1, 1942, in Big Laurel, W.Va., a son of the late Elmer and Lula Mae Lovejoy Bell. Dallas was a beloved Christian man and an avid coon hunter. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Gladyce Tabor, Jewell Carper and Helen Tabor; two brothers, Kenneth Bell and Vallis Bell. He is survived by his wife Betty Bell; daughter Robin Bell; three grandsons, Jonathan McCallister, Daniel McCallister and Derek McCallister; five great-grandchildren, Jada, Ethan, Elleehanna, Ezra and Julian; sisters Lucille Plumley, Janice Adkins, Daphne Collins, Mary Gay (Jackie) Price, Dottie (Okey) Adkins; brother Roger Bell. A private family service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will be in the Bell Cemetery, Griffithsville, W.Va.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DALLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -