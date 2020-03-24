|
|
DALLAS LEON BELL, 78, of Hamlin, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord March 22, 2020. He was born March 1, 1942, in Big Laurel, W.Va., a son of the late Elmer and Lula Mae Lovejoy Bell. Dallas was a beloved Christian man and an avid coon hunter. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Gladyce Tabor, Jewell Carper and Helen Tabor; two brothers, Kenneth Bell and Vallis Bell. He is survived by his wife Betty Bell; daughter Robin Bell; three grandsons, Jonathan McCallister, Daniel McCallister and Derek McCallister; five great-grandchildren, Jada, Ethan, Elleehanna, Ezra and Julian; sisters Lucille Plumley, Janice Adkins, Daphne Collins, Mary Gay (Jackie) Price, Dottie (Okey) Adkins; brother Roger Bell. A private family service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will be in the Bell Cemetery, Griffithsville, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2020