







DAN J. BAKER, born February 5, 1932 in Huntington, West Virginia, currently residing in Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019, with family by his side. He was the son of Greek immigrants James and Androniki Martin Baker. Dan graduated from Huntington High School where he was a successful baseball player and made it to All-State. He was called to try out by the Cleveland Indians; however, he chose to stay employed with International Nickel Company. Dan served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957 and was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas with the Big Red One and later transferred to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In 1959, he married Sylvia Manolakis from Morgantown, West Virginia. He later accepted a position with US Steel Supply Division, advancing to Senior Representative and retiring after 28 years. Dan was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Huntington, West Virginia, where he served as a member of the Parish Council for 22 years. He was a current member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Carmel, Indiana and resident of Hoosier Village Retirement Community. Dan was also a 50-plus year member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA). Dan is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia; two daughters, Andrea (Leon) Pappas and Carolyn (Tom) McBride; grandchildren Georgiana Pappas, Danielle (Connor) Larew, Tommy McBride and Callie McBride; sister Kristalea Travis of Denver, Colorado; brother John Baker of Texas; cousin Ted Baker of Williamsburg, Virginia; one niece; five nephews; and two godchildren. Dan's family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for him, Senior Helpers, Hoosier Village Health Center, and St. Vincent Hospice. Visitation will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 West 106th St., Carmel, Indiana 46032, on Monday June 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. with Trisagion at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, June 25 at Holy Trinity at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 Eleventh Ave., Huntington, WV 25701 or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3500 West 106th Street Carmel, IN 46032. He will be missed by those who knew him. Memory Eternal. Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville are handling funeral arrangements. Online condolences and a video tribute to Dan may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary