







DAN LEWIS, 77, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born August 27, 1941, in Ona, W.Va., a son of the late Everett and Garnet Brown Lewis. He was a graduate of Milton High School class of 1959, a member of Hope Christian Center and an avid golfer. He retired from Huntington Alloys in 1993. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Don and David Lewis. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Helen Fulks Lewis; one son, Michael Lewis (Lisa); one daughter, Rebecca Harden; four grandchildren, Katy Lewis Martin (Sam), Andy Lewis, Emily Harden Clary (Cody) and Allison Harden. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Mike Lewis. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary