DAN RICHARD RODRIGUEZ, age 70, of Edinburg, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Hospital on the morning of Monday, Jan 2019, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Dan was born to parents Frank Ramon Rodriguez and Minnie Bockway Henderson at Huntington, West Virginia on Nov. 24, 1948. He grew up in Huntington, where he graduated from high school in 1967. Dan enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in September 1967, and did a combat tour in Vietnam from September 1969 to July 1970. Dan served in the U.S. Marine Corps for a total of seven years, rising to the rank of Sergeant, and was honorably discharged in May 1975. Dan's decorations and awards include the Good Conduct medal with one bronze star device, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, a Navy Unit Citation, a Meritorious Unit Citation, Rifle Marksmanship Badge, and Naval Aircrew Insignia. Following his Honorable discharge from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1975, Dan joined the Los Angeles Police Department, where he served as a uniformed officer and one of the original members of the Los Angeles Police Department Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team. In 1986, Dan once again felt the call to serve his country, and embarked on a career as an Independent Contractor that lasted over 30 years. Over that time period, Dan provided his services and expertise to several different United States government agencies and departments in assignments and locations all over the world. Dan had a wide variety of interests and passions that were global, from his blue and gold macaw Petie, to his love of firearms, long range shooting, and Harley Davidson motorcycles. Dan traveled extensively, and made friends wherever he went. Many of those friends knew and referred to him by his call sign 'SQWRL'. He was a man of detail and conviction that others could depend on in any situation. While Dan touched the hearts of many worldwide, he had a small circle of friends that he loved and considered his extended family. Dan was known for his beautiful mustache, detailed stories, and intense love and dedication to his friends and to the country that he served for most of his life. Dan always finished his emails with: "Do not fear the enemy, for your enemy can only take your life. It is far better that you fear the media, for they will steal your honor. That awful power, the public opinion of a nation, is created in America by a horde of ignorant, self-complacent simpletons who failed at ditching and shoemaking and fetched up in journalism on their way to the poorhouse." Author Unknown / RVN 1967. He is survived by a brother, Tom Rodriguez, Mt. Jackson, VA; nephews, Paco Rodriguez, Lyme, CT, Tim Spinosi, Hoover, AL and a niece, Amy S. Mendez; great nephews, Alec Spinosi and Michael Mendez; great niece, Andrea Mendez. Dan was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn R. Spinosi and a nephew, Andy Spinosi. A time of informal remembrances will be held on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA 20186. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries