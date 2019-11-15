The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
DANA ALLEN NENNI


1976 - 2019
DANA ALLEN NENNI, 43, of Paris, Ky., husband of Angel Nenni and father of Ashleigh Nenni and Alexander Jacob Nenni, passed at his home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Dana was born on May 9, 1976, in Ronceverte, W.Va., a son of Bruce Nenni and Norma Reinholt Humphries. He was a US Army veteran and was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for three years. In addition to his wife, children and mother, Dana is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Melissa (Scott) Nenni Smith; a brother, John Mark Nenni; a very special maternal grandmother, Stella Reinholt; a special nephew, Aiden Bowen; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him very much. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, November 16, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019
