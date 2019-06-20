|
DANA JEAN RODENHAVER KING, 81, of Ironton, widow of James B. King, died June 15 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a self-employed hairdresser. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com. Memorials may be made to the , 870 Michigan Ave., Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 20, 2019
