TRACY BRAMMER FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
518 S 6TH ST
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-1142
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
TRACY BRAMMER FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
518 S 6TH ST
Ironton, OH 45638
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
TRACY BRAMMER FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
518 S 6TH ST
Ironton, OH 45638
DANA JEAN RODENHAVER KING

DANA JEAN RODENHAVER KING, 81, of Ironton, widow of James B. King, died June 15 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a self-employed hairdresser. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com. Memorials may be made to the , 870 Michigan Ave., Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 20, 2019
