







DANIEL A. "DANO" MOORE, 71, of Milton, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at his home. He was born January 19, 1948, in Ashland, Ky., a son of the late Roscoe and Frances Moore. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Moore; one sister, Linda Moore; and one nephew, Allan Moore. He is survived by one sister, Sharon Counts and her husband Mike; two very special nieces, Michelle Counts and Gina Horak (Matt); his three sons, Shane Moore (Dana), Shannon Moore (Nadia) and Brian Moore (Sherry); seven wonderful grandchildren; sister-in-law, Diann Moore; and his best friend, Patty Sheppard, and many other close friends. Danny was a very special brother that everyone loved. He was involved with the Special Olympics. He did a lot of charity work for many organizations, especially Little Victories no-kill shelter. Danny served in the United States Army, doing one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. Danny worked at the V.A. Hospital in Clarksburg, W.Va., and at the Cabell County Courthouse in the warrant department before he retired. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Dickie Jobe officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, with Military Honors conducted by the American Legion Post 139. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019