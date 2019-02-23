







DANIEL K. CRAWFORD, 70, of Ranger, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born December 14, 1948, a son of the late Albert and Birdie Wiley Crawford. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, George Crawford, Don Crawford and Robert Crawford. Daniel was an Army veteran and a deacon at Upper Ten Mile United Baptist Church of Ranger, where he had been a member for many years. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gladys Adkins Crawford; three children, Danny Crawford, Michael Crawford and Melissa (Crawford) Frye, all of Ranger; three grandchildren, Makayla (Kaleb) Aldridge of Griffithsville, W.Va., Cody Frye of Ranger and Hayden Gore of Griffithsville; three brothers, Larry (Rose) Crawford, William (Leanna) Crawford and Ronnie (Rachel) Crawford; one sister, Jean (O.P.) Hayes; one son-in-law, Frankie (Meghan) Frye II of Barboursville, W.Va.; and a host of family and friends; a special sister-in-law, Kathy Adkins of Ranger, who helped care for him. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Tim Davis, Ronnie Lambert and Doug Ramey officiating. Burial will follow in Willy Wiley Cemetery, Ranger. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.