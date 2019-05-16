







DANIEL WALLACE "BOONE" LINVILLE, of Branchland, W.Va., born December 29, 1968, passed away from an auto accident on May 11, 2019, at the age of fifty years, four months and twelve days. He was the son of the late Direamous Dyma Linville and was also preceded in death by one brother, Tommy Lee Linville, father-in-law, Golden Perdue, and stepfather, Ralph Dale Adkins. He loved his family more than anything; his kids and his grandkids were his life. He loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with his brothers, nieces and nephews. He is survived by his mother, Kay (Jerry) Esque of West Hamlin, W.Va.; wife, Lora Linville of Branchland, W.Va.; two sons, Jarid (Amy) Perdue of Myra, W.Va., and Daniel (Lexi) Linville of Alkol, W.Va.; one daughter, Whitney Linville (Tyler Watson) of Branchland, W.Va.; two brothers, Terry (Mandy) Linville of Bryantsville, Ky., and Todd (Ina) Linville of Bryantsville, Ky.; one sister, Tina Linville of Lansing, Michigan; five grandchildren, Ganan Linville, Aireana Perdue, Alayah Perdue, Kiser Linville, Braxton Perdue; a grandbaby on the way; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral service will be noon Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Elder Earl Ramey and Rev. Alan Frye officiating. Interment will follow in Egnor Cemetery, Alkol, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 16, 2019