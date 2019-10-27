The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
DANIEL WAYNE MCCLOUD, 69, of Barboursville, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born December 29, 1949, in Barboursville, a son of the late Kenneth Lee and Garnet Plybon McCloud. Daniel was very active in sports and graduated from Barboursville High School. He attended college at DeVry University in Chicago. Daniel held an FCC license and had formerly worked for WOWK until he started working for CSX Railroad in signal maintenance and eventually retired as a supervisor for CSX Railroad. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, and his passion in life was fishing. Survivors include two daughters, Amanda McCloud of Huntington and Sara McCloud of Panama City, Fla.; five grandchildren, Isaac Anderson, Jacob Thompson, Naomi Jordan Tackett, Alexandria Jones and Tala Tackett; and two brothers and a sister-in-law, David and Donna McCloud of Wichita, Kan., and Carlos Dean McCloud of Tavares, Fla. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Widows of Israel. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
