Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
DANNY ALAN MORRIS


1942 - 2019
DANNY ALAN MORRIS, 76, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born Oct. 18, 1942, in Milton, W.Va., a son of the late Sewell and Lula Jarrell Morris. He was a retired custodian with the Cabell County Board of Education. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Morris. He is survived by his wife Sharon Gibson Morris, one sister, two nieces and two nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Rick Glass officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 9, 2019
