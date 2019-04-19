|
DANNY DALE MAYNARD, 46, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center in Huntington. He was born on March 3, 1973 to the late Nona Jean Maynard. He is survived by his father, Garland Maynard; one brother, Kevin Dale (Erica) Maynard of Huntington; three nephews, Landon, Logan and Aiden; a very special niece, Addison Maynard; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Jim Parsons at noon on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019