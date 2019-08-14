The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANNY McCLOUD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANNY FRANKLIN McCLOUD

DANNY FRANKLIN McCLOUD Obituary




DANNY FRANKLIN McCLOUD, 64, of Huntington, passed away August 11, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born December 17, 1954, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Delores Jean Davis McCloud of Huntington and the late Donald Frederick McCloud. He is survived by one daughter, Danna Jean Adkins of Wake Forest, N.C.; two sons, Danny Ray McCloud of Wake Forest, N.C., and Dylan McCloud of Huntington; one sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Don Hysell of Chesapeake, Ohio; one brother and sister-in-law, Donnie and Margaret McCloud; six granddaughters, McKenley, Lylia, Emma, Savanna, Natalie and Kassidy; special niece and caregiver, Cindy Gallagher; and several other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Donnie McCloud. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Family graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
